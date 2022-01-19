Reader opinion The Old Town Dam is unique in its cultural values

The Museum of Technology, built around the dam, does a valuable job of caring for its industrial heritage.

On the opinion pages The demolition of the Vanhankaupunginkoski dam has been discussed in recent days. The dam downstream of the Vantaanjoki River is partly related to the controversial cultural heritage of hydropower, which is currently on display throughout Finland. The demolition of the dams is being considered here and there, and in Kangaskoski, for example, the dam has already had time to be demolished.

It would therefore be vital to look at dammed rivers on a national scale now that a nationwide plan to preserve the hydropower heritage while reviving the migratory fish stock is still possible. Although the naturalization of rivers is the best solution in many respects, dams also carry values ​​other than electricity generation. It is important to identify them as part of the discussion.

The Vanhankaupunginkoski dam is unique in its cultural heritage value in Finland, and the Museum of Technology built around it does valuable work for the care of the industrial heritage. The dam is an important anchorage in the area and also relevant to many residents of the area. Nor has a long history of fishing culture disappeared from the area with the dam of the river.

During the 150 years of the dam’s existence, the area’s ecosystem has taken shape. In many ways, it is one of the most valuable and vibrant cultural environments in Helsinki today.

Anna Heikkilä

Master’s student in cultural heritage research, Helsinki

