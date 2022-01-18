Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Reader opinion The number of alcohol-related deaths is not good news

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 18, 2022
in World
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

In the editorial (HS 17.1.) rejoiced at the good news of the death penalty statistics. The number of deaths from traffic, drownings, accidents and homicides has fallen significantly in the 21st century. This has been affected by, among other things, stricter legislation (HS 11.1.).

One of the explanatory factors in the editorial about the good news is the decline in alcohol consumption. Despite these good developments, the number of alcohol-related deaths recorded (1,716 deaths) is still higher than the combined number of causes of death.

In addition, the number of alcohol-related deaths has increased by about 160 since 2017, even more than the number of drug-related deaths. The exact reason is unknown, but it was in 2018 that the comprehensive reform of the Alcohol Act came into force. It did not tighten legislation, but consciously increased the availability of alcohol.

Ismo Tuominen

councilor

social and health Ministry

The reader’s opinions are the speeches written by HS’s readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

