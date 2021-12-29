Reader opinion The new systems provide information but slow down the doctor’s work

When I was able to cope with a patient in twenty minutes before, half an hour is usually not enough.

I am has been developing and providing feedback on a wide range of patient information systems for thirty years. The systems provide more information, but without exception they have slowed down reception work. When I was able to cope with a patient in twenty minutes before, half an hour is usually not enough. In particular, logging and browsing data reduces contact time with the patient.

Colleagues were allowed to oppose the acquisition of Asterix in Central Finland. In the metropolitan area, Apotti has heard his honor, most recently At the HS opinion section (16.12.). Many municipalities that have promised to acquire it have given up their intention and will continue with the old systems.

What rots is the structure of the system. The structure of the information system, in a simplified way, means that the data to be stored and recorded are broken down into the smallest possible and, in a certain way, technically appropriate sections. The requirement applies to all new systems and actually came with the Self-Stock Archive. Information cannot be provided there, ie the information system cannot discuss with the Stock Archive if the data is in large entities.

For the user, small sections of information mean a lot more clicks and points on the screen that have to be answered. Therefore, more time is spent. And since the computers in use and the servers in the house aren’t usually the latest screams, with new and heavier programs, every click, the doctor has to wait longer than before to get to make the next mandatory entry. Already fifteen years ago, someone had calculated that two weeks of a doctor’s annual work time were spent staring at a cogwheel.

Programs that work cleverly on the private side of your home are poorly compatible with data transfer outside your home.

The basic problem with structure is that both small things and larger entities must all be recorded in a complex, cumbersome, and time-consuming manner.

So what’s the point in structure? It provides machine intelligence with instant information to analyze an ongoing phenomenon and real-time information such as whether a patient is healing faster with drug A or B, and there is no need to dig for data at separate computer times or wait months and years for scientific results. This feature is still poorly utilized, but in the size class of sote areas, for example, the information is very useful.

The problem is that for a general practitioner working at a computer, these benefits do not materialize but only increase the effort and slow down the work.

Ari Mönttinen

general practitioner, health center physician

Lohja

