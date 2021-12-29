Reader opinion The new interest rate restrictions are a death knell for many sports entrepreneurs

I appeal to decision makers. Save us. Restore temporary unemployment insurance for entrepreneurs immediately. Instead of a complete lock, limit group sizes and set safety intervals.

Restaurant- and in addition to the event industry, sports entrepreneurs have suffered significantly from the limitations of the Korona time. All existing data – even the National Institute for Health and Welfare’s (THL) own Risk Rating show that no infections have just occurred from the exercise facilities. Nevertheless, all gyms, yoga schools, swimming pools and many other hobbies that maintain people’s health and well-being are completely closed.

For us small entrepreneurs in the industry, the lock is deadly. The temporary unemployment insurance for entrepreneurs ended in November. Any closure compensation is likely to wait months. After two years of coronation, there is nothing left to take. Many players in the industry have had to close down as a result of last April’s closure, and many who are still alive are now taking their last breaths.

Over half past nine in the news on Tuesday 28.12. the sports entrepreneur got out loud. Closing the lock, even though it is difficult, was an entrepreneur’s message. The climbing arena, with a turnover of EUR 2.6 million, does not represent the average player in the field. There are a huge number of sole proprietors in the industry running gyms and yoga halls, dance schools and other sports facilities. In the Helsinki region, the rental level is high and turnover in many periods of the closure is round zero. There is almost no time left. Even the second two-week closure decision would be a fatal blow to many.

I appeal to decision makers. Save us. Restore temporary unemployment insurance for entrepreneurs immediately. Instead of a complete lock, limit group sizes and set safety intervals. Saving yourself and many other small players would be to allow a group size of ten. Safety distances, enhanced cleaning and ventilation. This is already known. Actors are responsible. The data shows that it is safe to exercise.

Allowing small groups to operate with the above-mentioned restrictions and security measures would not yet bring in entrepreneurship, but would create a precondition for continuing to operate beyond and after a pandemic. The sports industry produces health and well-being, so let us do our job.

This is not a struggle for survival, this is a death knell.

Pia Lehtinen

sole proprietor in the field of sports

Mysore Yoga, Helsinki

