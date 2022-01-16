Reader opinion The mother does not allow her children to be vaccinated or tested

thank you to the nickname Grandmother (HS Opinion 13.1.). I was just writing about the same topic. The mother of the children does not allow her children to be vaccinated. The parents are divorced and the children live with their father. Dad has to go to work in the morning and take the kids to kindergarten. Children with coughs or runny nose should not be taken there. Kindergarten requires a corona test, but the mother has denied it as well. I asked the Ombudsman for Children this coroner vaccination case. The answer was that the consent of both parents is required.

There are probably many thousands of parents who are not vaccinated in Finland, so a kind of bomb will smoke when those unvaccinated children get a corona infection. Yes, the parent who has been given custody should be allowed to decide.

