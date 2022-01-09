Monday, January 10, 2022
Reader opinion The life cycle emissions of nuclear power are small

by admin
January 9, 2022
in World
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

EU the commission sent an important signal by presenting nuclear power as a “green form of energy” in its taxonomic terminology. The reasons for such a different presentation would have been untrue. Among other things, according to studies by the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the life cycle emissions of nuclear power – including production chains and production itself – are practically as low as onshore wind power when compared to onshore wind power. Behind these are, among other things, solar electricity, hydropower and offshore wind power, which are also very low-emission.

The energy sector and climate experts, such as the IPCC, have known this for years, and it is extremely important for our planet that political parties have woken up. In the future, the energy palette of Finland, Europe and the world should consist of all low-emission forms of energy, which definitely includes nuclear power.

Antti-Jussi Vesa

Master of Business Administration, Master of Political Science, Pori

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

