Reader opinion The increase in teleworking has led to major difficulties in public transport

Helsinki the regional transport consortium (HSL) has suffered enormously from the corona crisis. Due to the restrictions related to the pandemic and the recommendations for teleworking, the number of passengers in 2021 was still 40% lower than in 2019. In 2021, the state granted HSL subsidies of EUR 86.7 million, which resulted in a surplus of EUR 10.4 million.

Also in 2022, public transport needs state support, with HSL as the largest player in particular. Although interest rate restrictions have been lifted, two years of new arrangements in the workplace have permanently changed everyday life and the use of public transport in ways we don’t even know yet. In addition, the sudden rise in fuel prices due to the war in Ukraine is vaccinating HSL’s economy.

The government has set the necessary climate targets. However, the transition to a sustainable society relies heavily on increasing the use of public transport. At the same time as the shift to higher-cost but lower-emission rail traffic is still low, HSL’s finances are weak.

HSL: n before the pandemic, the economy was based on municipal public transport subsidies and ticket revenues. The economies of the member states are not going on indefinitely, and on the other hand, raising ticket prices is not a development that will bring more passengers to public transport. Decreasing the level of service is not a meaningful solution to the situation either. On the contrary, these actions can lead to a situation where the rest of the customers are disappearing and the vicious circle of the economy is complete.

If public transport in the metropolitan area is to be considered high-quality or even developed into a more attractive alternative to private cars, and at the same time keep ticket prices affordable for all income categories, the state must share the costs. Only in this way can public transport meet the demands of the future and help achieve adequate climate goals.

Elina Kauppila (left)

Maria Outinen (sd)

board members

Helsinki Region Transport (HSL)

