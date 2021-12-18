Reader opinion The HSL application works on a basic mobile phone

Elli Keto criticizes (HS Opinion 10.12.) HSL’s decision to transfer the student ticket to the HSL application because not all students have a good enough smartphone at their disposal.

According to statistics, quite a few people have access to both a smartphone and an HSL application. According to Statistics Finland, in 2020, all people under the age of 35 and 97 per cent of the working age population had a smartphone. Almost 60% of HSL tickets are sold through the app, and a basic smartphone is enough to use it.

Transferring the student discount to the application also brings practical benefits, as students no longer have to visit the service point each year to prove their right to a discount. The discount can be activated in HSL’s own application, which checks the right to the discount from the National Board of Education’s digital service. Buying a ticket with the app is also easy: you can buy a ticket anywhere, because the phone is usually always included.

Jarno Ekström

Group Manager, HSL

