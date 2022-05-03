Reader opinion The grocery store can afford to pay the cost of crisis management itself

It is the responsibility of companies to prepare for the risks affecting their operations as part of normal risk management.

To Finland there will be 300 crisis-safe grocery stores, which will also operate during power outages with back-up power connections and equipment. Without these devices, the food trade would suffer huge losses from long power outages due to food spoilage. It is now being examined whether the state could subsidize the cost of these devices (HS 30.4).

It is the responsibility of companies to prepare for the risks affecting their operations as part of normal risk management. Companies that have suffered losses due to power outages have long relied on their own aggregates during power outages.

The desire of the food trade to receive state support for the cost of backup power equipment is apparently based on the fact that the equipment increases security of supply. In fact, the food trade is currently weakening the degree of self-sufficiency in the Finnish food system and thus security of supply.

The competition between producers and the food industry in the food trade and the long contractual terms used by the trade have led to a situation in which agriculture has become unprofitable. More and more farms are having to close down, which is undermining security of supply.

The food trade should be able to pay for its own risk management costs without the support of taxpayers, especially as the profits of the food trade have continued to grow. According to Kesko’s President and CEO Mikko Helander, the profitability of the grocery trade was at an international level last year (HS 4.2.). The S Group also announced that its food trade was booming last year (HS 15.2).

