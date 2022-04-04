Reader opinion The funding and tasks of municipalities and welfare areas must be balanced

The establishment of welfare areas redefines the relations between the state, municipalities and regions.

Of the year At the beginning of 2023, the historic administrative reform will be finally implemented. The new welfare areas will take responsibility for organizing social and health care and rescue services.

Municipalities and cities will continue to be responsible for important educational services, ie basic education, early childhood education, upper secondary education and cultural and sports services. Municipalities maintain streets and public areas, create conditions for business and decide on the development of the municipality.

Wellness areas establishment is not just an administrative reform of social and health care and rescue. It redefines the relationship between the state, municipalities and regions. The operation of welfare areas depends on state funding. As the population ages, the need for care increases, and welfare areas need more money to provide services. Changes in the tasks and service needs of welfare areas are immediately reflected in the state budget.

New tasks can be imposed on municipalities by law. In accordance with the financing principle, sufficient funding must be allocated to the tasks. According to the interpretative practices of the Constitutional Committee, funding must also be sufficient at the level of individual municipalities. In the future, about 60 per cent of municipal costs will be spent on education and culture. In the future, state funding will finance about 13 percent of the municipality’s operations.

In the new In this situation, the funding and tasks of both municipalities and welfare areas must be balanced. Increasing tasks without adequate funding or reducing funding could have disastrous consequences for reform or hamper the achievement of the goals set for reform.

If the funding favors welfare areas at the expense of municipalities, it will in practice lead to increases in the municipal tax, a reduction in investment or a reduction in the level of services in cultural services that are important to local residents.

Municipalities and welfare areas work together to promote the well-being and health of their residents. The imbalance of funding and tasks weakens the conditions for cooperation between municipalities and welfare areas at the local level. Municipalities and welfare areas must not be set against each other through state measures, but on the contrary, support must be given to finding regional strengths and strengthening cooperation.

Strengthening co-operation both between municipalities and between the welfare area and the municipalities in the area is also important in ensuring economic sustainability. Therefore, the financing of services must continue to be considered as a whole from the point of view of the resident who uses the services, despite the division of organizational responsibilities.

Public economic balance requires a new kind of coordination between different ministries. In addition to adhering to the framework principles, this requires a better commitment from the state to the balance of tasks and funding of local government. Full funding must be provided for new statutory tasks. The consultation procedure between the state, municipalities and welfare areas needs to be reformed.

It is important for the sustainability of public finances and the safeguarding of welfare services that tasks and funding are negotiated jointly by all parties. Self-government and democracy must be respected when deciding on tasks and funding.

Juha Myllymäki

General Counsel, Association of Finnish Municipalities

Sanna Lehtonen

Director of Municipal Economic Affairs, Association of Finnish Municipalities

