Reader opinion The flood of messages about my children is exhausting

In our family there are four children and two parents working as experts.

I recently counted the number of different apps and communication channels that send me messages about my kids ’affairs or require me to register or do business. There are more than ten of them: Wilma (three accounts), eVaka (two children), emails from two music colleges (two instruments, orchestra and muscari), music college app (three children, three accounts), three apps and accounts for three sports (and any emails) . For example, you need to know when there is swimming, when there should be empty milk cans at school, or when you want to report absences and attendances. In addition to these, there are also Kanta, eHammas and other health care systems.

I spend at least an hour each day wading through messages, replying, and updating my calendar. I think it is unreasonable to require parents to be actively present at all times and to follow so many channels of communication in addition to their own gainful work, so that children’s hobbies, schooling, day care and preschool are successful and all children are in the right place at the right time and with the right equipment.

I would like the municipalities to give up all extra applications related to day care. An agreement on the child’s care period should be sufficient to indicate when my children are in care. There is no need for a duplicate eVaka system to burden parents. Could the communication between schools and kindergartens be handled in the same system?

Exhausted meta-working mother

