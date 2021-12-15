Reader opinion The employer has compensation for the teleworker

Telecommuting has increased as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and the practice appears to remain partly stable.

The employer benefits from reduced office space costs. The teleworker, on the other hand, has to compromise on his or her own living comfort and perhaps still share the work space of his or her home with, for example, schoolchildren assigned to the home. In an extreme case – albeit very rare – an employee has to pay for more work space by moving to a bigger and more expensive apartment.

Public opinion seems to be satisfied that the disadvantage and damage of the teleworker is compensated by a tax deduction. This is not the way to go!

Tax deductions reduce tax revenue. This, in turn, needs to be offset by further taxation of other taxpayers, such as those who work on factory lathes, the unemployed and pensioners, who should not be affected at all.

Outsourcing telecommuting is a matter between the employer and the employee, and it is up to the social partners and personal wage bargaining to agree. Every man’s sense of justice says the employer has compensation for the teleworker.

Niilo Isomäki

economist, Lappeenranta

