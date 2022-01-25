Tuesday, January 25, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader opinion The coronavirus is rampant in schools in Helsinki

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 25, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Opinion|Reader’s opinion

It no longer makes sense to order coronavirus home tests for schools.

Is not It makes no sense to order coronavirus home tests for schools anymore, because the disease is already raging in Helsinki, for example, after two or three weeks. We have a group of Whatsapp parents of third-grade parents squeaking daily reports of their classmates becoming ill. The disease started in the classroom before Christmas.

Infections are also no longer comprehensive in statistics, as children are only tested at home. The same goes for adults today, if the employer does not need an official test result. This is all evident, of course, in the vaccination coverage of third-party vaccinations and those under 12 years of age, as there is no need for coronary vaccination for a while. In our family, the coronavirus struck adults and seven-year-olds before the third vaccination.

Jaana Ranta

Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are the speeches written by HS’s readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

See also  Balaclava

.
#Reader #opinion #coronavirus #rampant #schools #Helsinki

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

NBA: Lakers interested in trading Russell Westbrook for John Wall

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.