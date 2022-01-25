Reader opinion The coronavirus is rampant in schools in Helsinki

It no longer makes sense to order coronavirus home tests for schools.

Is not It makes no sense to order coronavirus home tests for schools anymore, because the disease is already raging in Helsinki, for example, after two or three weeks. We have a group of Whatsapp parents of third-grade parents squeaking daily reports of their classmates becoming ill. The disease started in the classroom before Christmas.

Infections are also no longer comprehensive in statistics, as children are only tested at home. The same goes for adults today, if the employer does not need an official test result. This is all evident, of course, in the vaccination coverage of third-party vaccinations and those under 12 years of age, as there is no need for coronary vaccination for a while. In our family, the coronavirus struck adults and seven-year-olds before the third vaccination.

Jaana Ranta

Helsinki

