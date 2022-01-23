Reader opinion The coronavirus epidemic has also been beneficial

Maintaining a world of values ​​that takes others into account after the epidemic.

Part society is excited to see the coronavirus removed from the list of communicable diseases of general concern and thus accepted into society as a ‘single flu’.

Innon understands, as the coronavirus has endangered many livelihoods and livelihoods, as well as causing many other social and health disadvantages due to bumpy restrictions. However, it is not worth rushing so excitedly that we now forget the good practices we have learned.

Even if the coronavirus disease is “flu alone” in the future, we could also learn to treat the flu with more regard for each other and change the value base associated with it. Before the epidemic, I have sat in numerous meetings where a fluent and irritating hero of working life has been present, because it is quietly appreciated that things are taken care of even when it is painful. Of course, others who have been there may have been a little annoyed that this painful stretch is next to come. Thus, even after the corona epidemic, a world of values ​​will be maintained that takes others into account. Gets sick and does not run to infect others.

Another good thing is the digitalisation that has taken place as a result of the epidemic and the learning of hybrid work in Finnish companies. Where before someone unhappy in a remote office inevitably missed a meeting, the culture is forced to equalize.

This is worth keeping up with, because we have a huge shortage of experts in certain areas in the big cities, and this will create more geographical equality and happiness. People may have changed the corona situation, for example, to frame municipalities or even to the land.

New areas have also been found for which the distance is great. For example, psychotherapy has been reported to be even better at a distance and to allow better geographical access to services. This lesson should be adhered to, for example, in the SOTE reform.

Erika Vitikainen

management change consultant, Taskmill oy

