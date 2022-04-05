Reader opinion The climate crisis is a crisis of social justice

The eco-crisis does not treat everyone the same.

Terrestrial carrying capacity is at high risk and its effects on ecosystems and human and animal habitats are even faster than previously estimated.

The eco-crisis is not a looming threat in the future, it is happening now.

The eco-crisis does not treat everyone the same. Global warming is not only an ecological problem but also a social one, the consequences of which are being borne first by the world’s poorest people – who make up the global majority. In poor and warm countries, the consequences of the eco-crisis are already enormous: droughts and floods have weakened livelihoods and infrastructure, and increased poverty and conflict. Due to the eco-crisis, more and more land is becoming uninhabitable and people have to look for new places to live.

The richer the country or group of people, the longer they will be able to protect themselves from the consequences of the climate crisis. Finland and the majority of Europe are among the fifth countries that suffer the least from climate change but are the most accelerating. The majority population of Finland has historically benefited from the fact that the fossil economy has supported our economic growth, which has enabled us to build a welfare state. Furthermore, a large part of Finnish emissions is outsourced to poorer countries, where we buy our consumer goods.

At the same time as the eco-crisis has dried up land areas and increased the movement of people around the world, Europe’s external borders have become increasingly tightly controlled. An example of this is the so-called “hybrid weapons” of migrants left between Belarus and Poland at the end of last year. Finnish border control benefits from the control of Europe’s external borders, as it makes it almost impossible for asylum seekers to enter Finland legally from outside Europe. There is also no international law on forced migration for climate reasons; refugee law requires persecution or war as a reason for migration, which is less often directly underlying climate migration.

The benefits of a fossil economy that causes climate change have thus reaped in different ways than the worst consequences of climate change – and now we want to close the borders on people who are forced to leave their homes as a result of our habitats becoming uninhabitable. That is why the eco-crisis is a matter of social injustice, which requires an active side on the side of the oppressed – migrants, those living in declining areas and indigenous peoples.

Worry The weakening of the earth’s carrying capacity must not mean that Finland closes its borders and its eyes to the social effects of the eco-crisis. Opposing this trend requires not only action from politicians but also vigilant demands for anti-racist policies from all Finns.

Inka Söderström

Linda Majander

social workers, dissertation researchers in social work

Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.