Reader opinion The Church We are members of the Church

If the Church of Finland finally moves towards a gender-neutral initiation practice, it will require the support of a qualified majority of three-quarters of the Church Assembly.

Editorial (HS 8.5.) took a stand on the slowness of the Finnish Evangelical Lutheran Church’s acceptance of the marriage of same-sex couples. The church We are members of the church, about two thirds of Finns.

The Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland has one special feature that Sweden, for example, lacks. Within the Church of Finland, among other things, there are five revival movements: the Awakening, the Praying, the Evangelical, the Lestadian, and the Fifth. Church members working in revival movements have traditionally represented a more or less conservative view of the family. The church assembly is made up of members of the church from different backgrounds who have different conceptions of marriage.

In a democratic society, equal human rights include the right to freedom of expression and expression, both for reformist and conservative views. In this context, it seems inappropriate for the reporter to detach Jesus ’unique words uttered on the cross from his connection to prop up his personal view. This type of Bible citation is not in good taste.

Hannele Valtasaari

Espoo

