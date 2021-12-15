Reader opinion The Bible is a distressing book if you don’t understand its essence

The Bible contains the law and the gospel, the commandments of God but also the promises of grace and forgiveness.

Docent Niko Huttunen photographed (HS Guest Pen 11.12.) my view of the Bible in a way that I do not recognize as my own and not in accordance with classical Christianity. I appear to be a dissident, “who refuses to cut anything out of the Bible”. The Christian Church has always rejected heresies in which part of the Bible would be cut off (Marxism, for example). All Christian denominations, including our Lutheran kingdom, recognize that the whole Bible is the word of God, the revelation of God for himself and his will.

Huttunen also suggested that Paul’s teaching on charity would differ in his “liberality” from the teachings of Jesus and Moses. The double commandment of love is a strict law condemning every man, containing all the commandments of the Bible. For example, the sixth commandment is intended to protect love for one’s own spouse and therefore rejects extramarital sex. The severity of the laws of Moses exemplifies the punishment Jesus suffered for atoning our sins. Jesus did not repeal the “law and the prophets” but fulfilled them and included them in the double commandment of love, sharpening the Ten Commandments in His Sermon on the Mount to the level of thought and mind as well.

The key to understanding the Bible is that the book contains the law and the gospel, the commandments of God but also promises of grace and forgiveness. The Bible is a distressing book if you don’t understand its essence about the sacrificial death of Jesus.

Päivi Räsänen

Member of Parliament

Riihimäki

