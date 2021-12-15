Reader opinion The 17-year-old is too young to drive a car

Driving for a 17-year-old is not in the best interests of the young person, the environment or society.

Road safety CEO Pasi Anteroinen wrote in his article “Getting minors behind the wheel of a car is a disservice to young people” (HS Guest Pen 10.12.) problems in calculating the age of driving licenses. In its statement, Pyöräliitto has also opposed the change, for example due to traffic safety.

Road safety is often seen only as the safety of those inside the vehicle, although the risks posed by vehicles to vulnerable road users, ie pedestrians and cyclists, are equally significant. Finland is considered a sparsely populated country, but more than 86 percent of the population lives in urban areas. There are a lot of school, work and business trips in the agglomerations. The trips of many 17-year-olds would coincide with the same time as school trips for schoolchildren. Are we in a situation where parents are increasing school rides for the youngest age groups when the traffic environment is not considered safe?

In addition to the zero vision of traffic safety, the Finnish Bike Federation has highlighted the plus vision, in which everyday movement generates health benefits. This is achieved by running muscularly. There is concern about the low mobility of young people, but at the same time there is a shift in one age group to motorists at an age where future patterns and modes of movement are being chosen. It is clear that lowering the age of the driving license would lead to a shift to the wheel of one’s own car, which in turn makes it even more difficult to meet the climate targets for transport. Development should move away from, and not towards, environmentally harmful modes of transport.

We already have strong evidence of a higher risk of traffic for 17-year-olds. In this respect, the restrictions proposed by Anterois are not sufficient. The clearest thing is to return to the 18-year age limit and practice in the B driving license, where age-exempt licenses were, as their name implies, real justified exceptions. This is good for both young people and the planet.

Tuomo Pollari

Sami Viitanen

board members

Cycling Association

