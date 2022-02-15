Reader #opinion #Survival #requires #education

Maija Aalto (HS 3.2.) dealt with in his column meritoriously preparing for the next pandemic. The last sentence of the column was very apt: “We also need civilization to survive.”

Finland has developed from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the most successful. One of the main reasons for success has been the belief in civilization.

Civilization is often misunderstood as an overly solemn term. However, it is part of our daily lives. We think that everyday education is about learning together so that we can take care of each other and our environment.

In 2024, we will celebrate the Year of Civilization, to which we will invite everyone. The 150th anniversary of our foundation as a fearless defender of civilization is the inspiration for the anniversary year. The year is implemented with the Ministry of Education and Culture and a wide range of partners. According to Maija Aalto: in order to survive, we need education.

Tarja Halonen

the chairman of the delegation

Pekka Sauri

Chairman of the Board

Sirpa Pietikäinen

Chairman of the 150th Anniversary Committee

Lauri Tuomi

managing director

Public Education Society Foundation

