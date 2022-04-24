Reader opinion Special support is also available at universities

The guidance methods for special support are basically simple: listening, encouraging, and walking alongside.

Pseudonym The deadlock wrote (HS Opinion 16.4.) as a concerned parent of a particular young person on a topic that has already been addressed, at least in polytechnics.

The need for special support has been exacerbated in particular by the difficulties of ERP, focus and concentration mentioned by the author. In addition to these, for example, motivational factors and a pandemic that has shattered the traditional way of studying have been seen as a growing need for special support and guidance.

Although the legislation does not oblige higher education institutions to provide specific support, many responsible education providers have already responded. Polytechnics have recruited full-time special needs teachers who have a role to play in promoting accessibility and equality. In my own institution, it means cooperating with other actors responsible for the well-being of students.

The guidance methods for special support are basically simple: listening, encouraging, and walking alongside. These methods are also easy to implement in the sense that they do not even require special teacher training.

Marko Kallionpää

lecturer, special needs teacher

Laurea University of Applied Sciences

