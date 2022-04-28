Friday, April 29, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader opinion Something is rotting in Helsinki’s mail delivery

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 28, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Old-fashioned when i am, i like to send easter cards in the mail. I wrote 20 cards on Palm Sunday and took them directly to the Post Office office the same day. I handed them over to a friendly clerk and therefore directly to the processing.

But what happened then? Judging from the calls and text messages, the cards had been distributed all the way to Central Finland and Häme on Maundy Thursday. But Helsinki was its own chapter. For example, on Mannerheimintie and Hermann, my cards arrived many days after Easter. However, the record was a card that went to Vuosaari. It didn’t arrive until the 25th, a week after Easter. Something is rotting in Helsinki’s mail delivery. And badly.

Heimo Rinne

Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are the speeches written by HS’s readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

#Reader #opinion #rotting #Helsinkis #mail #delivery

See also  Ukraine-Russia conflict: EU Commissioner Schinas warns of a wave of refugees
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is official, the logo also revealed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.