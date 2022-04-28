Reader opinion Something is rotting in Helsinki’s mail delivery

Old-fashioned when i am, i like to send easter cards in the mail. I wrote 20 cards on Palm Sunday and took them directly to the Post Office office the same day. I handed them over to a friendly clerk and therefore directly to the processing.

But what happened then? Judging from the calls and text messages, the cards had been distributed all the way to Central Finland and Häme on Maundy Thursday. But Helsinki was its own chapter. For example, on Mannerheimintie and Hermann, my cards arrived many days after Easter. However, the record was a card that went to Vuosaari. It didn’t arrive until the 25th, a week after Easter. Something is rotting in Helsinki’s mail delivery. And badly.

Heimo Rinne

Helsinki

