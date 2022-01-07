Reader opinion Should schools go back thirty years?

Money does not solve teaching problems.

Mostly money and additional resources are suggested for teaching problems. This does not solve the problems, as it is exactly the same for a working group whether it has 10, 20 or 30 students. If the level of demand is properly proportioned and there is peace in the class, the size of the group will not matter so much.

Would the solution be a completely cell phone-free school, level courses, and teacher leadership? So we would go back to where we were 30 to 40 years ago. That’s when the school learned to count, read and write. What has changed in today’s school?

The use of mobile phones during the school day has brought a lot of good, but also big problems. The smart device is not suitable for all students. For some, it becomes a barrier to learning that takes thoughts elsewhere. Its presence dominates the entire lesson and breaks, even if the cell phone has lessons in the backpack. If the school were completely cell-free, the student would not have to think about what posts to read or what to comment on in the upcoming break. Answers could not be retrieved ready-made from Google, but the brain and reasoning should be used. Lessons would be learned by listening, taking notes, and discussing — not just group work and assignments. The feeling of hurry would disappear.

Level courses would make it easier to differentiate students. Differentiation would not be about doing extra or support assignments in the same group and the teacher teaching the same thing in class in ten different ways. Classes would not be restless when you don’t have to wait your turn to be able to progress in the tasks. If the groups were more homogeneous, the teacher could explain things in a way that students at this level understand, and progress could be made by doing and checking tasks together. A broader course would teach more difficult things and a general course would be easier, but the goal would be the same: new lessons will be learned for the lesson or what has already been learned will be deepened. For everyone, the content of the lesson would be suitable for learning and suitably challenging.

By teacher leadership, I mean that teachers would teach, not machines. In today’s school, the most important task for multiple teachers is to make sure students stay on the right sites and don’t play games or are on social media. Computers have become a substitute for the teacher in many lessons.

If none of these means would help, submission to the class could also be considered. Then at least the student would realize that more should be invested in schooling if he or she is to obtain a graduation certificate by the age of majority.

