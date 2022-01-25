Reader opinion Selecting the most suitable ones would improve the performance of the Defense Forces

Choosing from an entire age group would also eliminate the glaring equality problem that is straining our national defense system.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper reports on a survey of opinions on the compulsory military system (HS-Gallup 22.1.). Captain Erik Sandström continued the discussion (HS Opinion 23.1.) recalling that not every conscript still performs the service. He suggested that conscription should apply to every citizen in the future, but that only the most suitable would be assigned to the service. Suitability could be measured, for example, by an individual’s willingness to work.

The United States Citizens’ Initiative is also pursuing the same goal, which aims to give Finland an equal obligation to defend its country. Individuals performing military service should be selected for recruitment on the basis of criteria other than gender. When, for example, motivation, competence, physical condition and life situation were taken into account in the selection, the most suitable for the job could be selected, regardless of gender.

Selecting the most suitable individuals from all ages would improve the performance of the Defense Forces and eliminate the glaring equality problem that plagues our national defense system. The number of people performing military service would be kept the same, which would mean that the change would not significantly increase defense spending either.

Functional and equal national defense can be implemented in a number of different ways. It would be important to launch a social debate on the future of national defense and to find the best conscription system in Finland that respects gender equality. Equal and more effective national defense is also called for by, among others, the Conscript Association and several political youth organizations and individuals who support the Joint Forces initiative.

Iris Pitkänen

Santtu Saavalainen

Joint Citizens’ Initiative

