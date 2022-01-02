Reader opinion Science education for sustainability is needed from early childhood education to higher education

According to the study, young people want to be heard and heard about solutions as well as ethical and moral issues.

To the global solutions to sustainability challenges are found from early childhood education to higher education through creative thinking and cooperation across science and with different actors in society. Sustainability thinking and community are increasingly important in education to build a good and sustainable future.

Consulting children and young people about the future, fostering and involving their creative thinking from the design of teaching is motivating. They have important questions, ideas, will and skills as well as creativity to design and implement meaningful sustainability education. Using diverse and inclusive teaching methods, we teachers face many of them.

Creative sustainable thinking is worth learning and teaching. According to the study, young people want to be heard and heard about solutions as well as ethical and moral issues.

New solutions for the future emerge communally and at the interfaces of different sciences, technologies and arts. Future makers, researchers and societal experts need to focus on a sustainable future. Many young people are worried about the future – especially because the goals of sustainable development will not be achieved. There is a need for inclusive and community science education and science communication – new student-centered, creative openings and approaches to education and research.

Creative scientific and sustainability-minded thinking is a must for everyone – including children and young people. Getting to know the creative nature and processes of science and solutions in interaction creates faith and hope for a sustainable future. Young people want to know more about how sustainability science is being researched and what opportunities it brings, as well as getting to know researchers.

We also learn from each other by interacting and building a sustainable future together. Consulting the questions and voices of future scientists, as well as cooperating across disciplines in education at various levels, is becoming increasingly important.

In Finland a roadmap for research, development and innovation has been drawn up, highlighting competitiveness and prosperity. The targeted growth of operations requires an increase in the national level of competence and education. This challenges the education system from early childhood education to higher education. In addition to education leading to a degree, diverse opportunities for lifelong learning are needed for the entire population. Raising the level of competence and education is very important in our country. Promoting science education is part of the goals of the roadmap.

Multidisciplinary, learner-centered science education for sustainable development and its research-based role play an important role at all levels of education, in teacher education and also in extracurricular activities, such as science clubs, towards sustainable solutions. The role of skilled and motivating teachers is key. Science and sustainable development belong to everyone in accordance with the strategy of the University of Helsinki.

Maija Aksela

Professor of Science Education

Jari Niemelä

Professor of Urban Ecology

university of Helsinki

