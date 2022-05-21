Reader opinion Salaries for artists and athletes instead of scholarships

Others would also benefit from the development of paid employment and social security for artists and athletes.

Coronavirus The economic and social crisis caused by the crisis hit the arts, culture and events sectors particularly hard. This has sparked a debate whose runners extend from the social significance of culture to the concept of real work. The war in Ukraine has once again opened its eyes to the significance of culture for the ties between peoples and the unity of the nation.

Art can give rise to meanings that are not measurable in money. At the same time, it is an integral part of the service sector, which is the largest employer worldwide. Art is becoming part of a wider social revolution in which atypical work is on the rise. Freelance work already affects about a third of our workforce.

Artists are pioneers in the transformation of work: combining overlapping work periods with rewards, compensation and grants for artistic work is commonplace. Unfortunately, the livelihood of many streams often encounters problems in defining labor market status and thus gaps in social security, just like other platform workers.

Shredded incomes, part-time work and frequently changing labor market positions are causing income-free periods when there would be a need for unemployment security. Defining artists as entrepreneurs against their will is common. Scholarship periods are also interpreted as entrepreneurship.

In the public the phrase “the right job” haunts the debate. It refers to monthly paid employment relationships with a controlling employer. The work of artists and professional athletes is often supported by grants, suggesting that their work is not seen as a real job but as some kind of hobby that needs help.

It is clear that the definition of the employment relationship and our social security system are in dire need of reform, but the timeframe for implementation is long. It would therefore be important for the status of freelance artists and professional athletes to be improved immediately by carrying out an experiment with salaries for artists and athletes, with fixed salaries instead of fixed-term grants.

In practice, a community that supports the arts and sports would take over the responsibility of the employer, guaranteeing support for the free pursuit of the arts and professional sports. The point of comparison in the field of science is the research funding of the Academy of Finland. The experiment could be used to develop a permanent model.

Arts and culture the pandemic has acted like a magnifying lens and highlighted hidden pain points. Problem solving starts with identifying structures in the field but also with experimentation. The reforms needed in the cultural sector will also serve a wider range of self-employed workers, platform workers and researchers, and ultimately society as a whole.

Paula Tuovinen

manager

Arts Promotion Center

