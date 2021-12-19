Reader opinion Retiring an awkward employee does not fix workplace problems

Work culture lives in structures.

How is it common in Finnish workplaces to place the elderly in a waiting room for retirement, in a passive state? No more goals are set for the job, as the retirement age and the employee’s departure loom in sight. If an employee is perceived as underperforming or an awkward type, the foreman and the entire work community will wait for his or her retirement.

The employee refrains from cooling cycles. No work-related goals are set for those who spend time in the pension waiting room. He is easy to forget about developing a job. Even if he has valuable information, it won’t move because he has no interest in it.

Does age and proximity to retirement age justify such unequal treatment? A future retiree who has lost his motivation and energy is not in anyone’s interest. The work culture lives in structures and is not remedied even if an employee who is perceived as awkward is retired.

Marketta Rantama

entrepreneur, age management expert, Kuopio

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.