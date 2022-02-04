Reader opinion Retirees would become good software entrepreneurs

Professor Markus Jäntti raised (29 January) Yle One in the morning raise an important point. He was concerned about the emphasis in Finland on investments in machinery and equipment rather than software and know-how, as in Sweden and other competing countries.

In Finland, software production is still low, although there has been a lot of talk about digitalisation. New software ideas abound and many current applications can be made better. Coding employs experts.

In order to improve the employment rate in Finland, Jäntti proposed to increase the supply of labor through pension schemes. When people of retirement age are forced to stay in the labor market, they should be attracted to become entrepreneurs. They have a good chance of succeeding as entrepreneurs. A retiree has a permanent start-up allowance (pension) and may have savings. Long work experience helps to find productive business ideas. He has free time and maybe the need to show up in a cavity.

I recommend setting up a software company for seniors, as it requires work experience in another field in addition to coding skills.

Lassi Mäkinen

71-year-old coder, entrepreneur, Hämeenlinna

