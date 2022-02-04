Saturday, February 5, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader opinion Retirees would become good software entrepreneurs

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 4, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Professor Markus Jäntti raised (29 January) Yle One in the morning raise an important point. He was concerned about the emphasis in Finland on investments in machinery and equipment rather than software and know-how, as in Sweden and other competing countries.

In Finland, software production is still low, although there has been a lot of talk about digitalisation. New software ideas abound and many current applications can be made better. Coding employs experts.

In order to improve the employment rate in Finland, Jäntti proposed to increase the supply of labor through pension schemes. When people of retirement age are forced to stay in the labor market, they should be attracted to become entrepreneurs. They have a good chance of succeeding as entrepreneurs. A retiree has a permanent start-up allowance (pension) and may have savings. Long work experience helps to find productive business ideas. He has free time and maybe the need to show up in a cavity.

See also  Sedeco Sinaloa and the UAS, good signs

I recommend setting up a software company for seniors, as it requires work experience in another field in addition to coding skills.

Lassi Mäkinen

71-year-old coder, entrepreneur, Hämeenlinna

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

#Reader #opinion #Retirees #good #software #entrepreneurs

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Farewell to Bill Fitch: He led Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics to the title in 1981

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.