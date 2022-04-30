Reader opinion Reducing working hours does not automatically increase work productivity

The realities of the economy must be borne in mind when reducing working hours.

In In 1917, a law was passed allowing 47 hours of work per week. The 1965 Act resulted in a 40-hour work week.

Many jobs have a weekly working time of 37.5 hours. The 40-hour working week in industry is compensated by the so-called pekka leave, one hundred hours a year. Annual working hours have also been reduced due to longer holidays (5 weeks) and holiday pay paid or redeemed. In the public sector, holidays are longer than this.

Trade unions and some political parties around the world have wanted to continue reducing working hours. A four-day or 30-hour work week is now being discussed (HS 16.4). In this debate, it is important to take account of economic realities.

Wages are paid for the work, which is collected from the income of a private company and taxes paid by citizens in the public sector. It has long been known in the labor market that higher wages must be based on better labor productivity. Labor productivity is rising thanks to new technology, innovative products, better education and skills, and better management. In a market economy, more efficient firms outperform less efficient ones.

“ If new work arrangements are made at the same time, better productivity is possible.

Now there is a circulating perception that shorter working hours would automatically increase labor productivity. However, there is no scientific evidence for this. The media cites “successful examples” of the blessings of short working hours. These are often based on rather loose facts. Often, there is a behavioral survey in the background that says staff are happy with the solution and “all the work will be done”.

Business-credible examples are rare. I am very happy to read a well-documented example where shorter working hours are financially justified.

One of these few credible stories is the Italian motorcycle factory Ducati, which in 2014 wanted to increase its capacity by moving from five days of three-shift work to continuous three-shift work (21 shifts per week). The settlement was three working days, followed by two days off. The result was about 33 hours worked per week and the former total earnings. At the same time, the plant employed 13 new workers. The new pay model also compensates for weekend overtime pay.

My understanding according to it, reducing working hours does not in itself increase productivity. But if new work arrangements are made at the same time, better productivity is possible. These include new arrangements for breaks, more efficient organization of meetings, minimization of personal matters and the removal of other obstacles to efficient work.

In the long run, working time will certainly be reduced, but it must be based on real developments in the organization of work.

Peter Rehnström

Helsinki

