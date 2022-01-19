Reader opinion Rapid dismantling of the dam can still help fish stocks

Improving the eastern branch will not significantly help all fish species.

Vantaanjoki has been allowed to discharge its waters freely into the Gulf of Finland for millennia. Fish have adapted to this and several species are breeding in the upper reaches of the river. A couple of hundred years ago, this natural route for fish was blocked by a dam. This has had a fatal effect on fish stocks on both sides of the dam.

Rapid dismantling of the dam can still help fish stocks. Improving the eastern branch will not significantly help all fish species.

There is no evidence of toxic sediment in the Vantaanjoki River, and the demolition of the dam would not increase any toxins. Demolition would improve the movement of the otters. It is safer to cross the rapids than now by car.

As a former Pukinmäki employee, I know the Pikkukoski swimming area well. Demolition of the dam would not adversely affect it. The water comes in from the north, not the sea. Increased water flow improves the quality of the bathing area.

Seppo Söderholm

Master of Agricultural and Forestry Sciences, Hyvinkää

