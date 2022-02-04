Reader opinion Quality care for cancer must be ensured in the digital age

Of the digital symptom monitoring applications already in use, patient feedback is mainly positive.

Sun Vuoti and Peeter Karihtala hoped to continue and develop treatment practices introduced during the coronavirus epidemic, such as remote reception, even under normal conditions (HS Guest Pen 8.1.). The idea must be supported, as long as it is ensured that it is implemented thoughtfully and with adequate resources.

The concept of remote service sounds convenient, and during the coronary pandemic, doctor’s appointments have been transformed into remote appointments, in practice telephone conversations. Interaction over the telephone is deficient compared to, for example, video reception, but these are rarely implemented. In the Finnish Survey of Economic Survey 2021 study (breast cancer patients), only 10 per cent of doctor’s appointments converted to remote appointments were video receptions, and 45 per cent were telephone receptions. More than half of those who used video reception wanted to continue the practice after the pandemic, less than 40 percent of those who did so over the phone. So there is a real need for development.

Of the digital symptom monitoring applications already in use, patient feedback is mainly positive. They are useful in research and have a positive effect on patients’ quality of life. Symptoms and contact requests can be picked up even at night, and at best you get an answer the very next morning. Criticism follows if messages are answered with a delay or not at all.

When applications are deployed, the commitment of nursing staff to the service must be ensured by training staff and setting aside time for the application. It can also be a problem that when the place of treatment changes, the data is not transferred because the same application is not used in another hospital.

More and more cancer follow-up visits have been transferred to primary care. However, there are gaps in primary health care resources and expertise. Monitoring of cancer patients at health centers should be focused on specific individuals who have received in-service training.

Anxiety induced by a follow-up visit may not be a reason to reduce follow-up. Failure to reach the reception and catching anyone will equally cause concern and uncertainty. Many people seek occupational health care or end up buying peace of mind from a private doctor.

The harms and symptoms caused by cancer treatments, as well as the fear of recurrence or spread of cancer, are greatest during the first years after cancer treatments. During the corona pandemic, the annual controls have not materialized as planned, with delays of up to months. We constantly see an increase in mental load in our patient networks caused by delayed follow-up visits when the patient is unaware of the causes and severity of various symptoms.

We fully agree with the authors that the patient should be at the center of cancer care. Equal, holistic care is available to everyone, regardless of where they live.

Anne Samstén

chairman

Anu Niemi

executive director

Breast Cancer Association – Europa Donna Finland ry

