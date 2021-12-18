Reader opinion Proactive plowing should be implemented on cycle paths

When the sheltering snow melts the snowy snow of hundreds of walkers and cyclists and is frozen again, the result is a passage reminiscent of a potato field.

Bicycle path sanding and the disadvantages of its tires have been written about, but one thing that has received less attention is the skillful plowing of light traffic lanes.

Efforts have been made to promote winter cycling through better road maintenance. However, becoming more varied in the winter weather has made it challenging to get around. While cycling in the winter, I have noticed that the changes in the nature of the winter have not been sufficiently taken into account in the management of the fairways.

In the so-called winters of old, snowfall and especially its melting occurred at predictable times. The frosty snow and driving in it before the plow came was still reasonably easy. It was not until the end of the spring that the moss came and cycling clearly became more difficult. Now there are dozens of these “spring walks” hitting the winter bike season at its worst.

Cities enter into maintenance contracts for winter maintenance of the fairways. As I understand it, in Vantaa, for example, the snowfall of a few cents is not yet being addressed. That rainy snow may be sanded. When the sheltered weather then melts the snowy snow of hundreds of walkers and cyclists and is frozen again, the result is a passage resembling a potato field. Proactive snow removal would have avoided these problems.

I therefore propose that the maintenance contracts be renewed to better reflect the current weather. Snow that has fallen on even smaller fairways should be removed quickly. The forthcoming shelter and possible rain would then eat faster what is left in the streets after the plow. In addition, unnecessary sanding would often be avoided.

Leo Vossi

winter cyclist, Vantaa

