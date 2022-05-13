Reader opinion Preparations have been made for the extensions of the stops required by the high-speed boxes

Helsingin Sanomat in the story 12.5. was written The 35-meter high-speed trolleys ordered in Helsinki are too long for the stop structure of the tram network in the city center.

This matter has not come as a surprise to draftsmen or decision makers. The need to extend the stops on the current tram network was already stated in the Kruunuvuori tram connection master plan in 2016.

The decision of the city council last autumn states that the Crown Bridges will be made in two stages, with the first stop at Hakaniemi. The wagons ordered by HKL (now Kaupunkiliikenne oy) will therefore initially operate between Laajasalo and Hakaniemi. The line will be continued to the city center and a new, more detailed plan will be made for the new line and the final stop. The continuation of the route to the West Harbor is based on the tram line plan prepared by HSL.

The need to extend the stops has also been recorded as a measure in the tram development program and will be taken into account in the plans for the separate railway projects. Routes to be dimensioned for future 35- or 45-meter wagons will be reviewed and, if necessary, stop extensions will be planned and implemented for a longer wagon type.

Street renovations in the city are not only done due to the extension of stops. If necessary, changes to stops will also be coordinated with street repairs for other reasons, in order to minimize the inconvenience to city dwellers. For example, changes to Kaivokatu stops will be made at the same time as the deck structure of Kaivokatu is repaired. The current stop on Kaivokatu is already too short for the current Artic carriages in the city center and needs to be extended regardless of future light rail routes.

Helsinki’s goal is to promote sustainable mobility, and high-speed railways play a significant role in this. The light rail connection of the Crown Bridges provides a direct connection from the residential area under construction to the city center, and is also significant in terms of transport capacity. The efficiency of high-speed tracks is partly due to the fact that the size of the fleet is larger than the current tram fleet and can be driven in two directions.

Artturi Lähdetie

Head of Unit, Kaupunkiliikenne oy

Reetta Putkonen

traffic and street planning manager

The City of Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are the speeches written by HS’s readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.