Reader opinion Outdoor concerts ruin the nesting peace in Töölönlahti

Helsinki the Environmental and Permit Division of the Urban Environment Board recently approved new guidelines for organizing open-air concerts. I consider open-air concerts an important part of a vibrant summer urban culture, but one important change to the guidelines needs to be made right away.

Töölönlahti Park must definitely be removed from the venues of open-air concerts. Numerous concerts during the most sensitive nesting season would ruin this valuable bird area. Töölönlahti is a unique natural site and bird water in the heart of the city.

Töölö Society organized a resident bridge in November 2021 for the protection of Töölönlahti and its birds. At the event, there was a consensus on the need to defend the birds. Töölönlahti offers all city dwellers an infinitely great opportunity to observe and observe the lives of birds. Many endangered, declining and endangered bird species nest and feed in the area.

“ Töölönlahti is a unique natural destination.

There would be enough power if the concert areas were Suvilahti, the Olympic Stadium, Kaisaniemi and the former Malmi Airport. The citizen could also be removed from the list of open-air concerts as a bird nesting season from April to July. If necessary, concert times could be increased in Suvilahti and Malmi Airport, for example.

For new ones With the end dates of the open-air concerts, the city promises to conduct a population survey in the autumn of 2022 on the effects of open-air concerts. The end time policy for 2023 is discussed on the basis of the results of the resident survey and the feedback received from the residents.

Töölönlahti Park must be removed from the concert areas before the autumn. Or the friends of Töölönlahti must urgently organize a popular movement on behalf of the area’s birds.

Matti Niiranen

Chairman, Töölö Society

