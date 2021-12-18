Reader #opinion #Open #science #supports #copyright

Rainer Oesch confused open publication with his criticism (HS Opinion 14.12.) copyright and open science. Open science strives to make published research data as open as possible. The effort is reasonable, as most of the research has been done and quality assessed with public funding. Researchers decide how and where to publish their results, but the affordable availability of published articles is in the interest of both researchers and society.

The fact that a researcher transfers the rights to a published article to a publisher, free of charge or even in return, does not support open science any more than it does copyright. There is much room for improvement in open publishing, but more to gain.

Heikki Holopainen

Leading Expert, Educational Employers

