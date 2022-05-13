Saturday, May 14, 2022
Reader opinion Only disarmament will end wars

May 13, 2022
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Ukraine attempts are being made to resolve the crisis with arms, although it is clear that there are no military solutions to the crises. There are also no military security guarantees, they are just gasoline in flames. Security guarantees can only be provided by disarmament.

The power of the war industry is unwavering, and humanity is paying a heavy price for it. However, wars only arise between people’s ears and are therefore easier to avoid than climate change. Who still wants to give their lives for the war industry?

Hannu Lehtinen

Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are the speeches written by HS’s readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

