Friday, April 22, 2022
Reader opinion Occupational health care needs to be reformed

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 21, 2022
in World Europe
Opinion|Reader's opinion

Department of Health and Welfare Mika Salminen’s criticism of occupational health care hits health care (Yle 19.4.). As the occupational health care system is whipped up, it is expected to spark a debate: with or without extensive medical care, private versus public and with whose money. Repeating these perspectives does not renew or take the industry forward.

The role and purpose of occupational health must be considered from a clean slate, and social reform is not the only force for change. The industry and the legislation governing it, as well as Kela’s compensation practices, have stagnated mainly at the same time as working life has changed by leaps and bounds. Occupational health care must redeem itself as an expert in working life and not just be in the role of medical care.

Tiina Pohjonen

Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

Recommended

