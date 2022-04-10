Reader opinion New nurses are being recruited at Helsinki clinics

The general shortage of skilled workers and short-term substitutes in social and health care has also been reflected in Helsinki counseling centers.

Anna Korpelainen and Mikko Kunnari expressed their disappointment when the clinic’s reception hours had been postponed (HS Opinion 25.3). We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the transfer of appointments and the change of nurses.

There have been challenges in a few Helsinki clinics to find appointments for nurses, as the coronary situation has increased sick leave. The general shortage of skilled workers and short-term substitutes in social and health care is also reflected in Helsinki counseling centers.

To replace the canceled time, we will arrange a replacement time primarily for our own nurse. If it is not found, we will offer time for your own consultation with another nurse. As a last resort, we look for time in other councils.

We primarily aim to call the customer to reschedule the reception time so that we can arrange a new time at the same time. Sometimes we send information via text message and at the same time offer a new time. We also tell you about the electronic services through which it is convenient to book and cancel reception time.

The shift in breastfeeding guidance is unfortunate because quick help is important in breastfeeding problems. Helsinki clinics are committed to a baby and family-friendly program, where breastfeeding guidance is a key part of a nurse’s job. All of our nurses have breastfeeding instructor training.

In our clinics, we strive for long-term customer relationships. We want to build trust between the client and the nurse and promote the well-being of the whole family. This is an important part of counseling.

We will recruit 26 new nurses to the Helsinki clinics during the spring and summer. In the future, we will be able to better meet the needs of our customers and give families more time.

Monica Lindberg

head of the clinic and home service for families with children

The City of Helsinki

