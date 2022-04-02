Reader opinion My suicidal child only got help after years of fierce trying

About the suspect in the news of the family death was found (HS 29.3): “Of course it adds to the reflection that the environment must be better taken into account if someone here is ill but unable to ask for help.” I want to correct the untrue idea that in our society, help is obtained by asking for it.

My child mental symptom began in elementary school. I immediately sought help. Experts changed, but treatment for mental health problems was not only available. Primary school changed to high school, and the child’s situation worsened: mild mood problems turned into obsessive-compulsive disorder, self-destruction and numerous absences from school became. The relatives filed a child protection notice. I did it myself, but to no avail.

When a child in secondary school then dropped out of school almost completely and ended up in hospital emergency due to suicide several times, he finally received a commitment to psychotherapy from the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) Youth Psychiatric Outpatient Clinic. Current psychotherapy helps perfectly, but recovery takes a long time.

“ Parental concern is not relieved for a moment.

For the guardian of a child with a mental health problem, everyday life is a constant concern. It won’t relax for a second. It is not possible to go to work, because even in good days, going to school requires the support of an adult, and a suicidal child or young person cannot be left alone at home. A very difficult suicidal child may be briefly admitted to the Children’s Hospital ward. It has been reported from the hospital that when the risk of suicide is “low”, a home is always a better option than a ward.

There have been no places at the Hus Adolescent Psychiatry Day Clinic. Non-functioning information systems prevent the child from transferring information, so the adult communicates, runs the daily routine and takes care of medication, organizes and instructs school assignments, takes care of the daily rhythm, nutrition and outdoor activities. When my baby crying at night tells me he can’t live anymore, I hold on tight and stroke.

Support for an adult it is non-existent. On occupational health, I received isolated visits to an occupational health psychologist, a few days of sick leave, and medications for falling asleep. Outside of work, my treatment is at best a short therapy of 10 to 12 visits. The long-term psychotherapy funded by Kela is an financial impossibility, and no one offers a safe place for a suicidal child when the adult is away from home.

On the verge of complete collapse, I have applied for individual therapy visits by a voluntary organization. One 45-minute parenting visit as part of a young person’s care contact is about every month and a half.

Before I was at work, in basic health and able, and was studying for a postgraduate degree in addition to my job. I periodically and was able to systematically demand help for my child and myself for years. The child got help after years of furious trying, but I am still without support. As a result, I have lost my physical and mental health as well as my ability to work. As a completely exhausted parent, I find, on a thought level, that I understand people who can no longer cope in similar situations.

How can our safety net be so badly broken? How can we afford to lose not only children and young people with mental health problems but also their parents?

Deadly tired mother

We exceptionally publish the article under a pseudonym.

