Reader opinion My child only wished for Christmas to learn to read fluently

Silvia Hosseini wrote excellent essay (HS 2.1.) the importance of literacy for the individual and society. It is easy to agree on the importance of literacy, and we, especially those who read a lot, hope that others will find the joy of reading and enjoy the joy it brings.

Hosseini highlighted the importance of the individual’s social background and the inherited social status in the development of literacy. There was also a changed environment saturated with digital devices, where even an adult has to struggle to stay focused. The essay also reinforced the image that it is easy to acquire reading skills, as long as you get a little bit excited at first and later get excited to read, making reading like a play.

Unfortunately, a child with a reading disorder is far from playing. According to various sources, 5–10% of the population is estimated to have dyslexia, and the severity of dyslexia varies greatly in this group as well. If the estimate is even indicative, we are talking about a significant part of the population.

In our own case, dyslexia has become familiar with our youngest child. Unlike the rest of the family, he has not been able to enjoy the world of books due to a severe dyslexia. Dyslexia is poorly identified and relatively late, if at all. In the case of our child, the difficulty of reading in the third grade of school was only properly investigated and better help is expected in the middle of the fourth grade to support reading. At this stage, getting help depends very much on the activity of the parents and the relevant teachers, and even then it seems to be really difficult to get it.

The grief of parents who read a lot and support their children in reading to the best of their ability materialized during Christmas as we discussed Christmas presents. The only real gift wish for our fourth grade child was that he would learn to read fluently. I hope that one coming Christmas our child will be able to acknowledge receiving this gift.

The father of a child with dyslexia

