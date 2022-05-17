Play and fun disappeared from the workouts.

Last times important speeches have been heard on children ‘s physical activity, but they have so far lacked the everyday experience of families.

My child started playing football at the age of five. There were a lot of familiar friends involved, the group was huge. It was fun for a couple of years and there was also a lot of play in the workouts. When school started, the pattern suddenly changed to resemble professional sports. The number of workouts, including races, increased from three to five times a week, and most of the races were on Saturday and Sunday mornings. There are other children in the family and a summer house.

It was difficult to get to the competition regularly. The child began to drop his skills from the gang: in the races, the balls went past the goal and the guys teased it. For the same reason, the other familiar guys started to stop fudge one by one.

By the time the child was seven, the team was already split in two – clearly gifted, whose parents stubbornly took the kids to the races every weekend, and those who would have liked to just play casually a couple of times a week.

Play and fun disappeared from the workouts. The child began to complain that only some technique is practiced in the fudish and only plays for a short time at the end. At the edge of the field, it was easy to see the child was right. More and more children began to appear chess at the edges of the field wrestling with each other as the “moti ran out” for a monotonous technique training. Its level of challenge would have been better suited for high school students than for first graders.

“ Why is it so serious to have children so small in Finland?

In the Toka class, even very talented children began to fall out. They wanted to do more than just fudge and could no longer cope with the same sport many times a week. Eventually, after the toka class, my own child also gave up, as the last guerrilla in the group of friends. Fortunately, in the school yard and in my own backyard, fud is still played, for my own pleasure – not for a future career.

Sports clubs do a very valuable job. It is important that talented and ambitious children get to play and compete on their own level. But where are the bad football teams for these not-so-talented kids who would just have fun running after the ball with friends without sports career goals? The school afternoon fuddy group also ended after the third grade. The exercise of ten-year-olds is entirely dependent on the activity, finances and endurance of the parents.

The Dutch father who once stood on the edge of the field summed up my own thoughts well: Why is it so serious about having children in Finland so small? In the Netherlands, many sports are played and practiced up to high school. Where is the joy and relaxation of exercise? After all, no child can do that.

