Reader opinion Museum exhibitions live in time

Museum exhibitions the ways of presenting reflect their time and it is important that they also live in time. Martti Troberg said (HS Opinion 20.5.) was disappointed with the number of objects in the National Museum’s main exhibitions.

The three main exhibitions of the National Museum, which were renewed in 2017–2020, differ in many ways from their predecessors, who have been on display for up to 20 years. Our collections continue to play a key role, but the content is illustrated by interactive and functional elements, digital representations, photographs, moving images, the world of sound and interiors, such as the authentic Jakkarila Hall and Savupirtti. The means of presentation have evolved and meet the needs of diverse museum audiences.

At the National Museum of Finland, we monitor customer satisfaction at our ten museum and attraction sites and study the use of our services and content. For example, the time spent in the Prehistory exhibition has doubled with the reform.

Our main exhibition Prehistory, Another Country and the Story of Finland also interact with the museum’s changing exhibitions. With the expansion of the National Museum, the exhibition spaces are growing by half. As a whole, the current main building and the new part, which is mainly located underground, bring completely new opportunities for modern museum activities and also for the presentation of our national collections.

Elina Anttila

Director General, National Museum of Finland

