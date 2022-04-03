Reader opinion More attention should be paid to distorted food in the fight against obesity

Being overweight is often because the diet has been upset.

Healthy Weight Association Representatives Pekka Puska and Pertti Mustajoki are concerned about overweight children (HS Guest Pen 2.4.). They wanted more information about children’s eating habits and environment, as well as intervention in the advertising of unhealthy products.

It is good that the authors are interested in the well-being of children. However, I would like the Finnish obesity debate to finally reach a new level in the 2020s, because the measures taken so far have not brought the desired result.

Would be time to start thinking more deeply about the causes of obesity at the individual level? Few are overweight because he or she doesn’t have knowledge of which foods are high in calories. Many overweight people, on the other hand, would prefer to be overweight if that were possible. Thus, the lack of motivation does not seem to be a problem either. Trying to tackle obesity with just education and warning labels would be the same as trying to fight alcoholism without treating alcoholism.

“ Overweight should be listened to with the exact ear.

Could the Healthy Weight Association and others wrestling with the topic start listening more closely to the overweight themselves and the Eating Disorders Association, whose target group is overweight?

The accumulation of overweight often means that the food relationship is upset in one way or another and the individual is unable, for one reason or another, to maintain a normal weight. Has enough attention been paid to this mental part of obesity?

Junior special care should be taken when talking about obesity, as overweight is not a child’s problem. It should not be discussed with the child at all. By creating stigmas around certain foods, we are only increasing the problematic nature of food relationships between children and adolescents and thereby exacerbating future eating disorders and the “obesity epidemic”.

Anni Huovinen

Master of Education, Oulu

