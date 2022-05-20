Reader opinion More and more retirees are interested in gainful employment

Those returning to work from retirement can be a new labor reserve.

Entrepreneur Marketta Rantama wrote (HS Opinion 13.5.) breaking the interface between work and pension. In Finland, the phenomenon of retirees returning to work is a relatively new thing, but in Sweden, for example, retirees returning to work to the right are already commonplace. There is talk in the United States encore-growl. Retirees from work can be a new labor reserve, especially as many companies suffer from labor shortages.

Pension companies have conducted surveys of retirees, according to which gainful employment alongside retirement is increasingly of interest to healthy and able-bodied people in Finland as well. The message of the survey results to employers is that there is experienced workforce potential available. The Finnish labor market and companies are now required to be agile in recruiting that potential. About ten percent of Finnish retirees are currently in gainful employment, but the number could increase clearly if demand and supply are met.

“ Career management skills are becoming increasingly important.

Professor Taina Rantanen of the University of Jyväskylä has suggested that people aged 65–74 be called late middle-aged, as life has lengthened from the middle and not just from the end.

Longer and healthier lives are also changing the way we work. The experience can be available to us for a longer and more varied time. At the same time, employment relationships are becoming more diverse. In companies, the skills of career management and work ability management are now even more important.

The retirement age has been raised with the pension reforms of 2005 and 2017, and the retirement age has clearly increased. From the point of view of the national economy, this is an excellent development. If veterans who have already left the world of work want to continue their careers for a couple of years, or more, let them have the opportunity to do so.

Henna Laukka

Riitta Saarinen

Turku

