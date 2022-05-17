Reader opinion Momentum for wind power projects in Lapland

Negative statements by the Defense Forces have been a problem in most of Lapland’s wind power projects.

Finland self-sufficiency is rightly concerned. Russia recently cut off electricity sales to Finland. Fennovoima’s nuclear plant ran aground. According to experts, Finland’s electricity supply is not in danger. The situation may change when the whole of Europe wants to be independent of Russia’s fossil energy. For this reason, the impact on Finland must be significant, at least in such a way that the price of electricity will rise.

Several wind power projects are underway in Lapland. In many of them, the problem has been the negative statements of the Defense Forces. Even on the Swedish border, several projects have collapsed in statements by the Defense Forces. The Defense Forces have not had an alternative to offer if wind farms have been deemed to interfere with air surveillance. That should not be the case.

Finland’s NATO membership will probably make projects even more difficult if radar stations cannot be added. Surveillance of Lapland’s airspace is likely to require more radar stations and perhaps co-operation with Sweden. By adding radar stations and cooperating, “two flies in one fell swoop” can be obtained. By doing so, sparsely populated Lapland has the opportunity to strengthen our self-sufficiency and at the same time enhance national security.

Hopefully, the Finnish Defense Forces will soon add radar stations to Lapland. Private capital will take care of increasing self-sufficient wind power if the government creates the conditions for it.

Seppo Laitamaa

Tornio

The reader’s opinions are the speeches written by HS’s readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.