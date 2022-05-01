Monday, May 2, 2022
Reader opinion Logging during the nesting period should be restricted by official regulations

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 1, 2022
in World Europe
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

We know that Finland’s bird population is declining. Now, during the bird nesting season, bird nesting trees are being felled all over Finland in connection with felling.

Felling is part of the cause of human-induced habitat change and fragmentation. In the story of Helsingin Sanomat Disappearing birds (1.10.2021) states that it is also the biggest cause of the sixth wave of extinction in the world.

Forest certificates and recommendations are not enough to prevent nesting during felling. I think we need to take responsibility for the diversity of our environment and forbid logging during the breeding season by official regulations. During this period, logging should always be exempted at both company and private level.

Jani Kurvinen

Kirkkonummi

The reader’s opinions are the speeches written by HS’s readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

