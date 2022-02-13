Reader opinion Lifestyles made possible by cheap fuel are coming to an end

Private car use is not a human right but an ecologically unsustainable relationship of dependence.

At the moment there is a heated debate about refueling costs for private cars. Many speeches crystallize the idea that the government should lower the price of private cars in one way or another.

The corridor debate represents the struggle for death of the way of life in its spirit markets. It is obvious that lifestyles made possible by cheap fuel are coming to an end sooner or later. Similarly, the burning of peat has ceased and is coming to an end, as polluting lifestyles must be brought to an end in order for the earth to remain somehow viable for future generations.

Lifestyles cannot be built on permanently cheap fuels, but more ecologically, socially and economically sustainable solutions must be sought. Short-sighted economic compensation for rising fuel prices is not the real solution, but artificial respiration of a fuel-dependent lifestyle.

The government should not support lifestyles that are harmful and unsustainable. Private car use is not a human right but an ecologically unsustainable relationship of dependence. The first step in recovering from addiction is to identify and acknowledge the problem.

Mikko Rosenberg

teacher, doctoral student

Tampere

