Reader opinion Life is good even without travel

Department of Health and Welfare (THL) has repeatedly urged to avoid unnecessary travel. At the same time, airlines and tour operators offer services on the former model. Lapland is once again full of tourists, and the virus is taken home alongside reindeer horns and other souvenirs.

Vibrant travel and flying are spreading and exacerbating the corona pandemic. According to experts, this epidemic will hardly be the last. If necessary, we should be able to quickly limit our global movement. It would be easiest if everyone considered the real need for their own travel.

Many of us seniors have changed their travel habits due to the coronavirus. At first, the change seemed daunting, but the past two years have shown that weekends in big cities and vacations on sunny beaches are not a prerequisite for a good life.

Pekka Poutanen

Kirkkonummi

