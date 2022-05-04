Reader opinion Li Andersson: Renewal of viewing materials is necessary

The aim is to develop common parts of the viewing materials and to enable high school students who belong to the church to study life view information.

In Helsingin Sanomat released on 3.5. two opinion papers on the organization of future subjects in primary education and future needs. The angles of entry in the writings are very different, which also partly describes the reality where people live in different parts of Finland.

In some parts of the country, virtually all students participate in the teaching of the Evangelical Lutheran religion at school, while there are many learners of different religions, especially in growth centers, and the number of these learners is constantly growing. There are also schools where the majority of students study life vision information. Children’s schooling in Finland differs regionally from this perspective as well.

There is merit in modern-day view education, but many different societal development costs shape people’s outlook on life. In this time, we especially need unifying rather than differentiating factors when considering the foundation on which our country’s general education, value base, and worldview foundation rest.

A long-needed study commissioned by the Ministry of Education and Culture on the future development needs of viewing materials was published this spring. The development proposals presented by Eero Salmenkivi and Vesa Åhs are quite cautious, but the direction is clear. Observational materials should be developed from the perspective of what different religions and the teaching of life-vision knowledge have in common.

The development of common parts and even the implementation of a completely common subject is already happening, as is Marjaana Manninen (HS Opinion 3.5.) brought up.

Indeed, we have the best teachers in the world to do this work, and I strongly believe that working together to implement view education will increase mutual understanding between students and reduce discrimination in our schools and society.

As Minister of Education, I intend to start development work this season, involving both experts and policy makers. The aim of the development work is to develop the common parts of the viewing materials and to enable the study of life view information also for high school students who belong to the church. Hopefully in the future, the option would apply to children of all ages regardless of religion.

Dialogue between different religions and views plays a key role in development work. I know this work will not be completed in an instant, but now is the high time to start.

Li Andersson

Minister of Education (left)

