Reader opinion Let the children have a fresh and undisputed Christmas

There are an infamous number of invisible children in Finnish homes who retreat from the path of parental disputes and drinking.

Tove Jansson in the story Invisible child Tuutikki brings a girl to the Moomin House who has become invisible. The girl’s name is Ninni. Ninni has lived for a long time in an atmosphere that has been emotionally cold and hostile. As a result, Ninni has become invisible. Ninni in the Moomin Valley never asks for anything. He does not express his wishes, desires or opinions. He always acts as expected and never disagrees with anyone.

There are an infamous number of invisible children in Finnish homes, such as Ninn, who retreat into the background of parental quarrels and drinking. The invisible children of the home make themselves small and quiet and flee into the world of their own minds and dreams.

At Christmas, situations often get worse. Christmas is full of expectations, hopes and traditions that already require almost inhumane performance. The party spirit easily disappears into a mulled, quarrelsome atmosphere and the nints of the home retreat to their own rooms.

An invisible child easily grows into an invisible adult, and gloomy Christmas memories are passed down from one generation to the next. However, there is always the opportunity for change. The presence of adults without drugs creates a sense of security for the child and shared happy Christmas memories of childhood. Those memories carry far into adulthood.

Let the children have a fresh Christmas and make Ninni visible!

Niina Kokko

expert, child-centered substance abuse work

Association of First and Shelter Homes

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.