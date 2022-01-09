Reader opinion Let our youth do it

We understand the importance of protecting ourselves from the coronavirus, but is it necessary to repeatedly restrict young people’s physical activity?

Last on friday (7.1.) we had time to rejoice that hobby activities for those born in 2003 and younger were allowed. In the evening, however, we still had to tense up the decisions of the meeting of the government’s coronation ministerial group, and we heard that we also wanted to restrict the hobbies of children and young people again. The news was not pleasing to us or to many of our purposeful friends. Once again, we have to worry about whether the confinement is three weeks or three months.

We have been dancing together for a long time, and year after year our hobby has become an increasingly important part of our lives. In addition to the well-being brought by exercise, we have made a lot of friends with whom we have become very close because of our shared passion.

Preparing for the races and the many races we have experienced together have been vividly remembered and we will never forget them. Unfortunately, however, during the corona pandemic, we have had to fear and in part even give up these unforgettable experiences.

At the moment, the lack of competitions is not our primary fear, as it is no longer even certain how long we can train together. This was what happened last spring when our dance lessons relied on remote access for a long time. Training remotely at home took away team spirit, and few had enough room at home to jump or throw their feet. We find it sad to think that children and young people stay at home with their hobbies at the same time as adults loiter in bars.

We very much hope that we will be able to continue our hobby, as it is an important part of our lives for us and many other young people, in addition to school. For some children, it is not only an important part of life but the only escape from a heavy everyday life. We understand the importance of protecting ourselves from the coronavirus, but is it necessary to repeatedly restrict young people’s physical activity?

We strive to act responsibly by using masks and taking corona vaccines so that we and everyone else can resume a normal day as soon as possible. We hope that the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland will understand us young people and allow us to continue our hobby.

Iida-Maria Kuusisto

Krista Kaskikari

Tiia Tuominen

high school students, Helsinki

